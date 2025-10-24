Psychic Medium Travis Holp Joins Us In Studio to Talk Dead Serious Tour & New Book

Fresh off his stop at the Tampa Funny Bone last night, psychic medium Travis Holp joins us in our studio! He's currently on his Dead Serious Tour, and his next stop is in West Palm Beach this Sunday, October 26.

Known for his signature blend of heartfelt connections, jaw-dropping readings, and humor, Holp’s live shows offer a fresh take on the spirit world — combining spiritual insight, personal storytelling, and audience participation for an unforgettable evening.

Holp will also be coming out with a book very soon. Are You There Spirit? It’s Me, Travis! is set to release on November 4, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his journey and experiences of reconnecting with loved ones who have passed away.

With a celebrity client list that includes Belinda Carlisle, Jeff Lewis, Carnie Wilson, and Randy Spelling, Holp has also built a massive online following — over 300,000 on Instagram and 500,000 on TikTok. Known as the “Warrior Unicorn” for his advocacy in LGBTQ and mental health awareness, Holp’s relatable, humorous style aims to demystify psychic readings and make them approachable and healing.

For more information, visit TravisHolp.com.