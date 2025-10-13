Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Purina Cat Chow Launches 'Cats as Therapy' Project to Support Mental Health

Purina animal behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska and Pet Partners CEO Annie Peters share insights on the healing power of cats.
Purina Cat Chow | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Purina Cat Chow

The U.S. faces a growing mental health crisis, with 1 in 5 adults—nearly 59 million Americans—struggling daily, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Gen Z is especially impacted, with 83% reporting unhealthy phone habits that increase stress and reduce productivity.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Purina Cat Chow is launching the Cats as Therapy (CAT) Project in partnership with pet therapy organization Pet Partners. This initiative highlights how spending time with cats can ease anxiety and reduce stress.

Purina Animal Behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska and Pet Partners CEO Annie Peters join us to share insights into the calming effects of cats and why these purr-fect companions are natural therapy animals.

For more information, visit CatChow.com/CatProject.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com