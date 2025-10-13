Purina Cat Chow Launches 'Cats as Therapy' Project to Support Mental Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Purina Cat Chow

The U.S. faces a growing mental health crisis, with 1 in 5 adults—nearly 59 million Americans—struggling daily, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Gen Z is especially impacted, with 83% reporting unhealthy phone habits that increase stress and reduce productivity.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Purina Cat Chow is launching the Cats as Therapy (CAT) Project in partnership with pet therapy organization Pet Partners. This initiative highlights how spending time with cats can ease anxiety and reduce stress.

Purina Animal Behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska and Pet Partners CEO Annie Peters join us to share insights into the calming effects of cats and why these purr-fect companions are natural therapy animals.

For more information, visit CatChow.com/CatProject.