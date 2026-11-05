Quiote Tequilaria Brings Authentic Mexican Fine Dining

Tampa Bay viewers are invited to discover a true taste of Mexico when Quiote Tequilaria joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend. Executive Chef and partner Felicia Lacalle will share what makes the restaurant a standout destination for authentic Mexican cuisine, exceptional hospitality, and an award-winning selection of tequilas and mezcals.
Located at 2109 Bayshore Boulevard inside the Bayshore Royal Condos, Quiote Tequilaria has built its reputation by staying true to the culinary roots and traditions of Mexico while creating a memorable dining experience for every guest.
Visit quiotetequilaria.com for more information.