2 dead after incident at CitiBank in Hillsborough County: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — UPDATE: HCSO said the suspect involved in the active threat incident at CitiBank is deceased and there is one confirmed dead victim.

Officials said deputies are currently clearing the building and will provide updates as they are available.

Watch report from Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills:

1 person dead after shooting at Citibank Center in Brandon

Preliminary information indicates this was a targeted incident, according to deputies.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies are on an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area of Queen Palms Drive and Falkenburg Road.

Tampa Bay 28 is currently on the scene.