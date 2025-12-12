Raise the Flags - A 10-part Docuseries about the Tampa Bay Bucs is now on Amazon Prime

Raise The Flags is a new 10-part docuseries exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The series follows the 50 year history of the franchise directed by eight-time Emmy winner Trent Cooper, a life-long Bucs fan himself.
- The series highlights:
- The 0-26 start
- The organization’s rise to prominence in 1979
- Sale to the Glazer Family 1995 which was shortly followed by the hiring of Tony Dungy in 1996
- The trade for Jon Gruden that turned into the team’s first Super Bowl
- And the drafting and development of generational talents like Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, Warren Sapp, and Mike Evans
- Detailed account of the team’s second Super Bowl win, and first-ever Super Bowl won in a team’s home stadium