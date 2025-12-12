Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Raise the Flags - A 10-part Docuseries about the Tampa Bay Bucs is now on Amazon Prime

We talk about a new documentary featuring the Buccaneers.
Raise the Flags | Morning Blend
Posted

Raise The Flags is a new 10-part docuseries exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The series follows the 50 year history of the franchise directed by eight-time Emmy winner Trent Cooper, a life-long Bucs fan himself.

  • The series highlights:
    • The 0-26 start
    • The organization’s rise to prominence in 1979
    • Sale to the Glazer Family 1995 which was shortly followed by the hiring of Tony Dungy in 1996
    • The trade for Jon Gruden that turned into the team’s first Super Bowl
    • And the drafting and development of generational talents like Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, Warren Sapp, and Mike Evans
    • Detailed account of the team’s second Super Bowl win, and first-ever Super Bowl won in a team’s home stadium
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com