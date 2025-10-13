Raising Relief Foundation Puts ‘Heels & Boots on the Ground’ to Support Bay Area Nonprofits

In a region rich with nonprofits, the Raising Relief Foundation stands out for its commitment to supporting the mission of others while tackling critical community issues directly. Founded by Devin Pappas, the organization’s motto of “heels and boots on the ground” reflects a hands-on approach to providing resources, financial aid, and supplies to people and causes in need.

Their reach spans diverse efforts — from assisting foster children and teens, foster animals, and domestic violence survivors to advocating for veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and victims of human trafficking. They also lead initiatives in crisis counseling, suicide awareness, hunger, and homelessness.

The entirely volunteer-run foundation relies on its only fundraiser of the year — the Denim and Diamonds Gala, which returns on November 15 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. The gala is especially critical this year after last year’s event was canceled to focus on hurricane relief efforts. Tickets are $150, with partnership packages available at RaisingReliefFoundation.org.