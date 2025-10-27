Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Refresh Your Routine With Olay & Secret’s Wicked: For Good Collection

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares how two top beauty brands are partnering with one of the season’s biggest movies to bring a touch of magic to your daily self-care routine.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Secret & Olay Body

Inspired by the world of Wicked: For Good, Olay and Secret have joined forces for a limited collection that elevates your daily routine. Featuring the Olay x Wicked: For Good Serum Body Wash and Secret x Wicked: For Good Clinical Antiperspirant, each product combines science-backed formulas with captivating scents — Couldn’t Be Lovelier and Wickedly Wonderful. Available now at major retailers nationwide and online.

