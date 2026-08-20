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Regions Bank | Tips to Help Families Recognize and Fight Fraud

Regions is helping with fraud prevention resources.
Regions Bank | Morning Blend
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Back-to-school season can also be scam season. As families shop, pay fees, and prepare for a new school year, fraudsters may target them through fake websites, phishing messages, scholarship scams, identity theft, and social media schemes.

April Grajales, Tampa Bay market president for Regions Bank, shared tips to help families recognize common scams, protect personal and financial information, and avoid becoming victims of fraud. The best defense is to slow down, verify requests before taking action, and never share sensitive personal or financial information. For additional fraud-prevention resources, visit Regions.com/StopCallConfirm.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Regions Bank

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