Register now for Fall Classes at The Patel Conservatory

It's not too early to register for Fall classes in dance, music and theater at Patel Conservatory at Straz Center! All ages and abilities are welcome.
www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org] 813.222.2040
It's not too early to register for Fall classes in dance, music and theater at Patel Conservatory at Straz Center! All ages and abilities are welcome.
www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org] 813.222.2040
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