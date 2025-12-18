Ring in the New Year at Ulele!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with us on the Ulele Sunset Lawn, where fireworks sparkle over the river and the night feels a little more magical! Join us December 31 for an outdoor celebration with riverfront views, festive touches and a special New Year’s Eve food and beverage menu made just for the night. Your reserved table is yours for the entire evening, complete with a Champagne toast at midnight and party favors, while supplies last.🥂 We’re offering a variety of table options for groups of 2, 4 or 8 plus high tops and Adirondack seats.

We'll have a special menu that includes other Ulele favorites like chargrilled oysters, native, lobster rolls, and ceviche. (We'll have vegetarian options, too.) We'll also have a menu of special selections from the bar, including beer made on site at Ulele Spring Brewery.

This is a rain or shine event with complimentary valet parking for guests with a reserved table. Wristband re-entry is allowed.🌦️ Reserve your table by using this link: bit.ly/UleleNYE