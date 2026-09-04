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Rooted in Florida | Dealing with Garden Pests

We discuss the proper times to plant your vegetables.
Rooted in Florida | Morning Blend
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Gardening comes with pest problems. There are options for how you want to garden from traditional pesticide applications to no pesticide methods. More environmentally friendly versions of gardening include various cultural methods.

Monitoring and scouting frequently allows gardeners to remove unhealthy plants and do some weed and insect hand removal before the situation spreads or causes disease, too.

For more traditional gardening techniques that use pesticides, remember to use the pesticides appropriately.

For more information, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/ [sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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