Rooted in Florida | Prepping the Site for Fall Gardening

August is a great time to begin planning and preparations for fall veggie gardening!

Tip 1: Assess Your Site and Garden. Check that your beds get 6–8 hours of direct sunlight daily. Tree limbs can shade beds in fall and winter, so trim or reposition beds now. Mark utilities before making changes.

Tip #2: Sample, Amend, and Till Soil. Collect soil samples and get a soil test. Adjust lime and fertilizers based on results. If growing in the ground, decide on tilling to incorporate cover crops or amendments, but avoid over-tilling to protect soil health.

Tip #3: Refurbish or build raised beds, decide on planters, and install or repair irrigation. Set up or maintain drip irrigation for efficient watering, especially for vegetable gardens

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