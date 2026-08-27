"RV There Yet?": Back for Season 5

RV There Yet? is now in Season 5 on Discovery Channel, airing Sundays at 8:30 a.m. ET. Patrice & Kevin (Tampa couple) travel the country in their RV, discovering hidden gems, fascinating history, family-owned businesses, outdoor adventures, and incredible local food.

The Tampa episode premieres on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 13, and features great local stops and places to visit right here at home: Cow Creek Farm (Plant City) Tampa Bay Sporting Clays (Land O' Lakes) Fishing with local charter captain Chris Camps at Egmont Key Camping at LazyDays in Seffner (now owned by third-generation family-owned Campers Inn RV).

