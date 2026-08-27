Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

"RV There Yet?": Back for Season 5

RV There Yet? | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

RV There Yet? is now in Season 5 on Discovery Channel, airing Sundays at 8:30 a.m. ET. Patrice & Kevin (Tampa couple) travel the country in their RV, discovering hidden gems, fascinating history, family-owned businesses, outdoor adventures, and incredible local food.

The Tampa episode premieres on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 13, and features great local stops and places to visit right here at home: Cow Creek Farm (Plant City) Tampa Bay Sporting Clays (Land O' Lakes) Fishing with local charter captain Chris Camps at Egmont Key Camping at LazyDays in Seffner (now owned by third-generation family-owned Campers Inn RV).

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com