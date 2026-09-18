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Safe Sleep with The Children's Board of Hillsborough County

We discuss the importance of safe sleep.
Children's Board of Hillsborough County | Morning Blend
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The Children's Board Family Resource Centers serve as trusted community hubs where families can access free programs and services designed to support healthy child development and family well-being. Funded entirely by the Children's Board of Hillsborough County, their seven centers provide developmental playgroups, developmental screenings, mobile medical and dental services, healthcare enrollment assistance, CPR and car seat safety classes, family service coordination, and referrals to community resources. They are committed to helping families connect with the support they need, when they need it. Today on The Morning Blend, they talk about the importance of safe sleep and how to prevent needless tragedy.

They have exciting programs and just launched a new chapter in Brandon. To find out more, visit familysupporthc.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Children's Board of Hillsborough County

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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