The Morning Blend is getting into the holiday spirit with actor, writer, and director Daniel Roebuck! Roebuck joined us in studio to talk about his heartwarming film, Saint Nick of Bethlehem, which Tampa Bay audiences can catch for free at Tampa Theatre at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Loosely based on a true story, the film follows Nick, a grieving father whose white beard and round belly draw constant Santa comparisons. When he begins to embrace the qualities of Saint Nick, he discovers a path toward healing, connection, and compassion. Fans can meet Daniel Roebuck in person at Tampa Theatre, where he’ll greet guests in the lobby starting at 2:00 p.m. prior to the special screening. After the film, visitors are invited to stay for a filmmaker panel, audience Q&A, and a festive appearance by Saint Nick himself, complete with photo opportunities. Tickets are free. CLICK HERE TO RSVP.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
