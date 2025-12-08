Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sarah Brightman is currently on tour and coming to Clearwater with her "A Winter Symphony" Tour.

Th Grammy-nominated saxophonist previews her upcoming show
Sarah Brightman } Morning Blend
Posted

It’s that time of year again for a magical celebration of the holiday season! The world’s biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her new Christmas spectacle ‘A Winter Symphony’ tour this November and December! Every year she shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world… and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring ‘A Winter Symphony’ to 18 cities, 17 in the United States and one special show starting the tour in Niagara Falls. Accompanied by an orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. The tour kicks off on Wednesday, November26th in Niagara Falls at the Fallsview Casino Resort, and concludes in Dallas at the AT&T Performing Arts Centre - Winspear Opera House on Sunday, December 21st. ‘A Winter Symphony’ is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

For tickets, visit rutheckerdhall.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com