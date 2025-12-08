Sarah Brightman is currently on tour and coming to Clearwater with her "A Winter Symphony" Tour.

It’s that time of year again for a magical celebration of the holiday season! The world’s biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her new Christmas spectacle ‘A Winter Symphony’ tour this November and December! Every year she shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world… and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring ‘A Winter Symphony’ to 18 cities, 17 in the United States and one special show starting the tour in Niagara Falls. Accompanied by an orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. The tour kicks off on Wednesday, November26th in Niagara Falls at the Fallsview Casino Resort, and concludes in Dallas at the AT&T Performing Arts Centre - Winspear Opera House on Sunday, December 21st. ‘A Winter Symphony’ is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.
For tickets, visit rutheckerdhall.com