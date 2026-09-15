SAVOR St. Pete Returns for Its 14th Season

SAVOR St. Pete returns to Vinoy Park November 7th - 8th for its 14th season, bringing together the best of Tampa Bay and St. Pete's culinary scene for a weekend filled with food, wine and unforgettable experiences. This year's lineup features a mix of new and returning local and nationally recognized chefs, with guests enjoying unlimited tastings in the Grand Tasting Village, live cooking demonstrations on the San Pellegrino Cooking Stage, mixology experiences and more.

New this year, SAVOR is introducing SAVOR the Bay, a boutique dinner series designed to give guests a taste of SAVOR before the main event. Select participating chefs will host intimate dinners at their own restaurants, including Chef Felicia Lacalle of Quiote Taquileria, who will host a special dinner on Tuesday, October 13. Tickets for SAVOR St. Pete are on sale now! You can get your ticket at savortheburg.com.

