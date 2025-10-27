Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

SAVOR St. Pete Returns November 1 - 2 with Chefs, Culinary Creations & Waterfront Fun

SAVOR St. Pete is happening November 1 and 2! We're getting a taste of what you can expect.
SAVOR St. Pete | Morning Blend
Posted

SAVOR St. Pete is back November 1 & 2, bringing an exciting new lineup of chefs, activations, and culinary creations to downtown St. Petersburg’s waterfront.

This year’s festival will deliver a full weekend of indulgence, featuring innovative dishes, craft beverages, and unique experiences for attendees to savor.

Executive Chef of The Melting Pot, Jason Miller, joins us with a look at what you can expect — like the 50th Golden Anniversary Fondue.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SavorTheBurg.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com