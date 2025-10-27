SAVOR St. Pete Returns November 1 - 2 with Chefs, Culinary Creations & Waterfront Fun

SAVOR St. Pete is back November 1 & 2, bringing an exciting new lineup of chefs, activations, and culinary creations to downtown St. Petersburg’s waterfront.

This year’s festival will deliver a full weekend of indulgence, featuring innovative dishes, craft beverages, and unique experiences for attendees to savor.

Executive Chef of The Melting Pot, Jason Miller, joins us with a look at what you can expect — like the 50th Golden Anniversary Fondue.

