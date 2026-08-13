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School-Year Essentials

Donato Media | Morning Blend
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As the back-to-school season kicks into high gear, it's the perfect time to refresh routines, get organized, and prepare everyone — from little ones heading back to the classroom to teens leaving for college. Registered dietitian and busy mom of three, Annessa Chumbley, with smart, practical solutions to help families stay healthy, prepared, and ready to take on the school year with confidence.

Some products she recommends is:

OLIPOP
drinkolipop.com 

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
clorox.com

Medjet Memberships
medjet.com 

Zevo Compact Flying Insect Trap

Major Retailers Nationwide - Target, Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes’
zevoinsect.com 

Visit donatomedia.com for more ideas for the back-to-school season.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Donato Media

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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