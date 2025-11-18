Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scooter's Coffee Brings the Flavors of the Season

Serving up the magic of "Elf"
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Scooter's Coffee

We all know the 4 main food groups, right? Candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup!

Inspired by the Christmas movie favorite, Elf, Scooter's Coffee has new menu items that will be sure to bring some holiday joy to your day!

Plus for Lightning fans, when the lightning are away you can get a buy one get one the next day in the app!

Visit a participating Scooter’s for that special BOGO offer. Riverview, New Port Richey, Pinellas Park and both Bradenton locations.

