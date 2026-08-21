Scream-A-Geddon is Back with an All New Spooky Season of Frights!

SCREAM-A-GEDDON opens for the 2026 season on Friday, September 4! Headlining this year's transformation is Bonzo's Bizarre, a $2.5 million reinvention of the park's iconic midway. For years, Bonzo and his twisted troupe of clowns have lurked in the shadows—pouring drinks, running games and toying with unsuspecting victims… err, guests. Now, after decades in the wings, Bonzo has claimed the midway as his own personal playground of carnival games, sinister surprises, food, drinks and clown-fueled chaos.

Guests will step into a completely transformed environment: a fully paved midway winding past permanent covered pavilions, four brand-new food trucks serving up fresh options, new fire pits with s’mores and an upgraded beer garden pouring local wine and craft beer. Infrastructure upgrades extend beyond the midway itself, with newly paved parking lots and park roads smoothing the arrival experience from the moment guests arrive.

General Admission tickets start at $27.95 and vary by date, with VIP experiences available for an additional cost. Pre-season tickets can be purchased online at https://screamageddon.com/buy-tickets/ [screamageddon.com]. The 2026 season runs Friday, September 4 through Sunday, November 1, 2026, on select dates.

The park opens nightly at 7 p.m. For a complete schedule and additional information, visit https://screamageddon.com/ [screamageddon.com]