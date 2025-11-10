Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Seasonal Home Holiday Updates with Home Improvement Gurus Kathryn Emery & Chip Wade

Home improvement experts Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery share tips and tools to efficiently tackle projects, prepare your home for guests, and keep it healthy all season long.
Be the Best Home | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

The holiday season is the perfect time to get projects done efficiently, prepare your home for guests, and keep your home healthy all season long.

Home improvement experts, Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade join us to show off the latest in extension cord protection and storage from Twist & Seal, essential seasonal DAP Adhesives for holiday projects, Dreo humidifiers to keep the home comfortable, and Euhomy portable ice makes (use code SMT023 for $60 off) for entertaining in style.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com