Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Selby Gardens Ushers in Fall with Halloween Lights & Immersive Orchid Art Show

Selby Gardens’ Lights at Spooky Point runs from October  3 to November 1 at their Historic Spanish Point Campus. The Orchid Show with artist Rebecca Louise Law runs from October 11 to December 7 at the Downtown Sarasota Campus.
Selby Gardens | Morning Blend
Posted

Fall is in full bloom at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, with two major seasonal experiences set to delight visitors of all ages.

First, the beloved Halloween tradition, Lights at Spooky Point returns to Selby’s Historic Spanish Point campus from October 3 – November 1. Now in its fourth season, this all-ages event transforms the wooded trails and historic structures into a wonderland of glowing, whimsical, and eerie Halloween-themed light displays — offering surprises around every corner of the illuminated path.

At the Downtown Sarasota campus, Selby Gardens will present The Orchid Show: Rebecca Louise Law from October 11 – December 7. This year’s Orchid Show is a collaboration with the celebrated British contemporary artist, known for her large-scale floral installations. Visitors can experience Law’s immersive artwork in the Richard and Ellen Sandor Museum of Botany & the Arts, paired with a stunning living orchid and plant display in the Conservatory, designed by Selby’s own horticulture team. The blend of dried floral art and vibrant living plants promises to blur the boundaries between art and nature in breathtaking ways.

For tickets and more information, visit selby.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com