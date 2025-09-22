Selby Gardens Ushers in Fall with Halloween Lights & Immersive Orchid Art Show

Fall is in full bloom at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, with two major seasonal experiences set to delight visitors of all ages.

First, the beloved Halloween tradition, Lights at Spooky Point returns to Selby’s Historic Spanish Point campus from October 3 – November 1. Now in its fourth season, this all-ages event transforms the wooded trails and historic structures into a wonderland of glowing, whimsical, and eerie Halloween-themed light displays — offering surprises around every corner of the illuminated path.

At the Downtown Sarasota campus, Selby Gardens will present The Orchid Show: Rebecca Louise Law from October 11 – December 7. This year’s Orchid Show is a collaboration with the celebrated British contemporary artist, known for her large-scale floral installations. Visitors can experience Law’s immersive artwork in the Richard and Ellen Sandor Museum of Botany & the Arts, paired with a stunning living orchid and plant display in the Conservatory, designed by Selby’s own horticulture team. The blend of dried floral art and vibrant living plants promises to blur the boundaries between art and nature in breathtaking ways.

For tickets and more information, visit selby.org.