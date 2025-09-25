Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

September Is Healthy Aging Month: What Can Help You Age on Your Own Terms

Healthy aging is not just a matter of luck and genetics; it’s a result of healthy habits, strong support networks, and proactive care that can help empower older adults to age on their own terms.
Signify Health | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Signify Health, part of CVS Health

Healthy aging is not just a matter of luck and genetics; it’s a result of healthy habits, strong support networks, and proactive care that can help empower older adults to age on their own terms.

September is Healthy Aging Month, and joining us to talk about tips for focusing on your health, is Chief Medical Officer of Signify Health, Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald.

For more information, visit HelloSignify.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com