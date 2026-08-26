September is National Better Breakfast Month and for many Americans cereal tops the list. In fact, did you know that 50 million boxes of cereal are purchased each week in the U.S. and 94% of U.S. households (that’s 120 million households) buy cereal! So, what makes a better breakfast? Sarah Ludmer is a registered dietitian nutritionist and the Chief Wellbeing & Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co, and she is joining us today to give us the ‘scoop’ on why cereal is so much more than what most of us realize.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MK Kellogg Co.

