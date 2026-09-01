September is National Preparedness Month, an annual nationwide campaign led by FEMA and Ready.gov that encourages Americans to prepare before emergencies happen. As hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, and other disasters continue to affect communities across the country, experts stress that taking a few simple preparedness steps today can make a significant difference when every second counts.

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