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September is National Preparedness Month

We showcase products that can be a lifesaver during hurricane season.
Tips on TV | Morning Blend
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September is National Preparedness Month, an annual nationwide campaign led by FEMA and Ready.gov that encourages Americans to prepare before emergencies happen. As hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, and other disasters continue to affect communities across the country, experts stress that taking a few simple preparedness steps today can make a significant difference when every second counts.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: T-Mobile, Generac, ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, Epson

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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