Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Shopapalooza is Back in Downtown St Pete!

Two of the more than 350 participating vendors join us in studio
Shopapalooza is Back! | Morning Blend
Posted

LocalShops1’s holiday extravaganza is expected to be largest Small Business Saturday (and Sunday) event in the nation. The 15th Annual Shopapalooza Festival returns to downtown St. Petersburg’s waterfront for two full days of local shopping, food, music, and holiday cheer. The event runs 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29–30, at Vinoy Park,free live entertainment all weekend, free kids zone (with Santa and princesses), free activities for all ages, free admission.

