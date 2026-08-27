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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Showcasing Local Bands and Artists

We have a live performance from George Pennington.
The Music Exchange | Morning Blend
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The Music Exchange returns for a second event showcasing great local bands and artists curated by George Pennington. Enjoy a diverse night of music from some of Tampa's up and coming original bands, shop and support local artisans and vendors, check out the live painters and dancers, and grab some tasty food and a refreshing drink while the sun sets! Pop in for a little or party late into the night.

Get 25% off your ticket (VIP or GA) with promo code "morningblend"

Social Media @georgepenningtonmusic
Event Details: 1920 Ybor (1920 E 7th Ave) August 27th Ybor City
Tickets available at tickets.venuepilot.com.
Ticket Pricing: $25 VIP: $85

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com