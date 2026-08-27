Showcasing Local Bands and Artists

The Music Exchange returns for a second event showcasing great local bands and artists curated by George Pennington. Enjoy a diverse night of music from some of Tampa's up and coming original bands, shop and support local artisans and vendors, check out the live painters and dancers, and grab some tasty food and a refreshing drink while the sun sets! Pop in for a little or party late into the night.

Get 25% off your ticket (VIP or GA) with promo code "morningblend"

Social Media @georgepenningtonmusic

Event Details: 1920 Ybor (1920 E 7th Ave) August 27th Ybor City

Tickets available at tickets.venuepilot.com.

Ticket Pricing: $25 VIP: $85