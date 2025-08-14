Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Simple tech tools that can keep your family safe when the power goes out.

Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly shows us great products that will help keep the lights on!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

Severe storms, record floods, and widespread outages are already hitting hard this summer—and forecasters say it’s only going to get worse. Jennifer Jolly shows us the simple tech tools that can keep your family safe when the power goes out.

Generac GP8000E @ Generac.com

Midland ER310 @ midlandusa.com

Tractive GPS Tracker @ tractive.com

Anker Nano Power Bank @ Anker.com

Read more at Techish.com

