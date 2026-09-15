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Sitting Down with INDY NXT by Firestone Driver, Nikita Johnson

Nikita Johnson | Morning Blend
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Nikita Johnson is the reigning INDY NXT by Firestone champion, securing the title after a second place finish at the INDY NXT season finale in Monterey at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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