Sitting Down with INDY NXT by Firestone Driver, Nikita Johnson

Nikita Johnson is the reigning INDY NXT by Firestone champion, securing the title after a second place finish at the INDY NXT season finale in Monterey at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course.
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Nikita Johnson is the reigning INDY NXT by Firestone champion, securing the title after a second place finish at the INDY NXT season finale in Monterey at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course.
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