Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary Looking For Volunteers, Gearing Up for Open House & Year-End Fundraiser

Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary is rescuing horses, building bonds, and educating hearts.
Horse lovers — and even those with no experience — have a special opportunity to give back at Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary. The nonprofit, humane 501(c)(3) rescue is looking for volunteers with a variety of skill sets, from horse handling (training provided) to bookkeeping, organizing, cleaning, maintenance, fence repair, landscaping, and land management.

On Sunday, November 9 from 11am - 3pm, the sanctuary will host its Open House, featuring barn tours, raffles, food, a tack sale, games, horse demonstrations, and donkey interactions where guests can pet and take photos with the sanctuary’s beloved donkeys.

The sanctuary’s biggest annual fundraiser, the Matching Challenge, runs from December 1–31. During this month, all donations will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of community contributions. As a 501(c)(3), all donations are tax-deductible.

Located at 712 Roy Moore Road, Ona, FL, Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary provides a safe and loving environment for rescued horses, offering them lifelong care.

For more information, visit SixteenHandsHorseSanctuary.org.

