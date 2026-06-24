Sizzling Summer Beauty

Summer is officially here, bringing a fresh wave of beauty and fashion trends. From glowing, hydrated skin and simplified skincare routines to affordable wardrobe updates and versatile seasonal staples, this season is all about looking polished while keeping things effortless.

Model, fashion influencer, and Bravo's Southern Charm star Venita Aspen is sharing the trends she's loving right now, along with her favorite beauty essentials, summer style finds, and easy ways to create a chic seasonal look without spending a fortune. She'll discuss how to keep skin hydrated and protected during the hottest months of the year, the products she can't live without, and the affordable fashion pieces helping her stay stylish all summer long

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fenty Skin, Marshalls

