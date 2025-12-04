Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Skechers World Champions Cup

This golf tournament supporst the Shriners Childrens Hospital
The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is set to be played Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, as PGA TOUR Champions stars battle for international pride and global bragging rights representing Team USA, Team International and Team Europe.

For tickets and information visit WorldChampionsCup.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: World Champions Cup

