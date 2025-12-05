Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Slow Down, Get Creative, and Make Memories That Matter This Holiday Season

Michaels is a great destination for crafty holiday gifts
Crafting is in this holiday season!
Posted

The holidays can feel hectic, so this year more families are slowing down and getting creative. Michaels is making it easier than ever for them to do that with free crafting events every Saturday in DECEMBER, COMPLETE with treats and personalized ornaments, while lso offereing everything they need to create and celebrate this season.

For more information visit michaels.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Michaels

