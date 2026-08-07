Soft & Boozy is Tampa Bay’s first soft-serve margarita bar! Serving up delicious, ice-cream textured boozy treats, Soft & Boozy joined the viral bandwagon of selling soft-serve margaritas in 2026, only this time, the margaritas can come to you and your guests. Aliyana and Selena are two local TPA best friends who founded Soft & Boozy, and can’t wait for Tampa Bay to try the best of the best!

Check out their flavors, packages, and submit an inquiry at softandboozy.com! Here you will find just a glimpse of what they offer. They are so excited to work with you to develop the most delicious boozy sweet treat.