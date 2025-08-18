Southern Grounds Coffee in St. Pete

Southern Grounds is a “chef-driven coffee house” located throughout Florida. Its St. Pete location just opened officially Wednesday, August 13th. Southern Grounds allows the community to gather together in a relaxing environment with great food. A coffee shop is more than a restaurant: it's a community hub.

You can visit the new Southern Grounds location at 695 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33701! You can learn more about Southern Grounds at https://www.southerngrounds.com/ [southerngrounds.com] You can follow https://www.instagram.com/southerngroundsco/ [instagram.com]

