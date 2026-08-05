Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness

August is Spinal Muscular Atrophy – or SMA – Awareness Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the urgent need for early diagnosis, ongoing research and support. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a genetic disease that disrupts how the body supports healthy muscle function, ultimately leading to progressive and debilitating muscle weakness. Early diagnosis is critical, in fact, early treatment can help slow down progression of clinical symptoms.

In the past decade, there have been significant advancements in the SMA treatment space, including disease-modifying therapies or DMTsOne type of DMT for SMA is Evrysdi (risdiplam). Evrysdi is the first at-home oral administered treatment approved by the FDA for infants, children and adults living with SMA. It can be taken as a liquid orally or via a feeding tube once daily. It is also available in tablet form for patients two years and older who weigh at least 44 lb (20kg).

Your healthcare provider can enroll you in this registry or you can enroll by calling 1-833-760-1098 or visiting https://www.evrysdipregnancyregistry.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Genentech

