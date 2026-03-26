Spring is the perfect time to refresh your beauty, hair, and wellness routines. Lifestyl expert Bianca Dottin shares her favorite must-haves for spring.

From nourishing haircare and ultra-hydrating skincare to safe, eco-conscious outdoor essentials, these products make it easy to feel pampered, protected, and ready to glow this season.

Luseta Beauty brings salon-quality haircare to your home with natural ingredients at an affordable price. Their collections target specific needs like hydration, volume, and repair, and everything is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Luseta Beauty’s Rice Water Shampoo and Conditioner is packed with fermented rice water rich in vitamins and amino acids. You can shop Luseta Beauty on LusetaBeauty.com and Amazon. From March 25–31, 2026, the Rice Water Shampoo & Conditioner Set is 20% off on Amazon.

If your family loves spending time outside, look for products made with Citriodiol, a plant-based active ingredient found in many trusted insect repellents. EPA-approved and CDC-recommended for all ages, even from a few months old, Citriodiol is effective against mosquitoes for up to six hours and ticks that carry Lyme disease for up to four hours. It’s a safer, eco-conscious alternative to synthetic repellents like DEET, and it won the 2025 Parents Picks Award making it a top choice for families this spring.

After a long winter, your skin may be feeling dull or dehydrated. The Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Mask is an ultra-hydrating treatment packed with sodium PCA, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and botanical extracts. The bio-cellulose material helps the mask adhere to your skin so these ingredients absorb deeply, delivering intense hydration, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and tightening the look of pores. It’s an easy, at-home way to refresh your skin and get that fresh spring glow. Kandesn is available at sunrider.com.

You can find more information about these products at biancadottin.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

