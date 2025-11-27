Sprouts Farmers Market

The holiday season is officially on, and Emmy-nominated Chef Cara Di Falco is serving up smart, affordable ways to make it delicious without the stress. As the host of Cara’s Cucina, the only Emmy-nominated streaming cooking show, Cara knows how to make holiday meals feel special and doable, even on a budget.

She has teamed up with Fresh Market to help with your holiday meal planning.

CHEF CARA’S HOLIDAY MENU CHECKLIST :

PREP MADE EASY - Time-saving picks from Sprouts’ ready-made meals, sides, and party platters

SPEND SMARTER - Budget-conscious tips for building a full holiday spread without overspending

ELEVATE THE CLASSICS - Simple ways to bring new life to traditional holiday dishes

FLAVOR-FIRST, FEEL-GOOD RECIPES - Better-for-you ingredients that keep the taste, not the hassle

