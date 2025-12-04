St. Pete Community Band

Celebrating 50 YearsThe St. Petersburg Community Band was founded in 1975, and we are still going strong. We are a registered non-profit organization of 75-plus volunteer musicians of all ages. We play a wide variety of music from Blues to Big Band, Classical to Sousa, and just about everything in-between.

We are supported by donations or sponsorships. We purchase music or large instruments with donations. However, we have played for many local activities at no charge, such as the Special Olympics, Sheriff’s Youth Ranch and the Veterans Administration Hospital. We have also played for the city of St. Petersburg Christmas Tree Lighting, many large retirement communities and churches throughout Pinellas County.

Want to join the band? Send us a note and let us know! Click here for details or send an e-mail to join@stpeteband.com.