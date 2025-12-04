Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

St. Pete Community Band

This all-volunteer band brings us the sounds of the season
The St. Pete Community Band | Morning Blend
Posted

Celebrating 50 YearsThe St. Petersburg Community Band was founded in 1975, and we are still going strong. We are a registered non-profit organization of 75-plus volunteer musicians of all ages. We play a wide variety of music from Blues to Big Band, Classical to Sousa, and just about everything in-between.

We are supported by donations or sponsorships. We purchase music or large instruments with donations. However, we have played for many local activities at no charge, such as the Special Olympics, Sheriff’s Youth Ranch and the Veterans Administration Hospital. We have also played for the city of St. Petersburg Christmas Tree Lighting, many large retirement communities and churches throughout Pinellas County.

Want to join the band? Send us a note and let us know! Click here for details or send an e-mail to join@stpeteband.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com