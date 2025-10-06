St. Pete Museum of Fine Arts Brings First U.S. Showing of Longhi Foundation Masterpieces

The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg is preparing to unveil a new exhibition, In Caravaggio’s Light: Baroque Masterpieces from the Fondazione Roberto Longhi, opening October 25.

This marks the first U.S. showing of paintings from the prestigious Longhi Foundation, featuring works by Caravaggio, Jusepe de Ribera, and Louis Finson de Boulogne.

Highlights include Caravaggio’s Boy Bitten by a Lizard, Ribera’s Doubting Thomas, and Matthias Stom’s Annunciation — each brimming with Baroque drama, masterful use of light, and intense emotion. The MFA is pairing the exhibition with rich programming for all ages, including live music, theatrical performances, and collaborations with community partners.

Also on view is Baroque Continuum, a contemporary and classical dialogue featuring works by Reza Aramesh, Dianora Niccolini, and Rembrandt, showcasing how Baroque influence continues to inspire artists today.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, the MFA is offering a special discounted admission rate until October 24: $17 for adults (regularly $22), $15 for students (regularly $17), and $10 for youth (regularly $12).

For tickets and exhibition details, visit MFAStPete.org.