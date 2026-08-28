Stageworks Theatre presents the staged reading of "Pitiyanki" September 5 at 3 p.m.

"Pitiyanki" tells the story of a fictional community of artists and activists in Ybor City whose lives are altered when a recently-separated Army veteran enters their lives. When a violent event threatens the community, past and present wounds will be exposed, friendships tested, and one community member is forced to face his demons. Written by University of Tampa graduate Jonathan Marcantoni.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.StageworksTheatre.org [stageworkstheatre.org]

