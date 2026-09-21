Storm Smart is Helping You Prep For Hurricanes

Since 1996, Storm Smart has been focused on protecting the community with innovative hurricane protection. Our focus has always been ongoing innovation and improvement of our products to match the evolving weather and strengthening storms in Florida This year we are predicted to have a Super El Nino, and while that might mean a decrease in the likelihood of Atlantic hurricane formation, it only takes one storm. And, Idalia, a category 4 hurricane struck Florida during an El Nino year. In our 30 year history, Storm Smart has supported Florida’s communities through some of the worst storms; including/to name a few, Charlie, Wilma, Irma, Ian, Helene, and Milton.

With over 30 years of experience, our best advice is to be ahead of the storm and understand your home and its potential vulnerabilities before a storm is named. (inspect your home…bolts/fastening, feel free to call us to get a better idea of what your home could need, complimentary consultation and assessment). Being hurricane ready is critical, and Storm Smart provides products that can be integrated into the architectural structure of nearly any home and suited to fit all lifestyles.

Join us in celebrating Storm Smart’s 30th Anniversary!

For a limited time, take advantage of our Smartest Upgrade Event Yet to receive a free storage rack with every flood smart purchase.Free smart hubs for every Storm Catcher & Motorized aluminum roll down. Glass or Low-E upgrades on Impact Windows. Free Secondary or child locks on impact sliding doors. Free upgrade to deluxe accordions from standard and Motor upgrade for garage doors.

Visit stormsmart.com or call 888-711-5616

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Storm Smart

