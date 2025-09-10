Straz Center Hosts Performing Arts College Fair & Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble Event

For students dreaming of a career in the performing arts — or anyone looking to embrace creativity — the Straz Center is hosting two special events this weekend designed to inspire, connect, and create opportunities.

On Sunday, September 14, the Sixth Annual Performing Arts College and Career Fair will welcome high school and college students exploring degrees and careers in dance, music, and theater. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can take part in workshops (ticketed), followed by a free meet-and-greet with college representatives from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to ask questions and get insider advice.

The day before, on Saturday, September 13 at 3:30 p.m., the Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble will hold a free meet-and-greet at TECO Theater. The unique program brings together veterans, active-duty military, and civilians to collaborate artistically — fostering community connection through the creative process.

For more details, call 813-222-1040 or visit StrazCenter.org.