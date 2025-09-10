Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Straz Center Hosts Performing Arts College Fair & Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble Event

We're highlighting two events at the Straz Center this weekend - the Performing Arts College &amp; Career Fair and the Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble Meet &amp; Greet.
Straz Center | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

For students dreaming of a career in the performing arts — or anyone looking to embrace creativity — the Straz Center is hosting two special events this weekend designed to inspire, connect, and create opportunities.

On Sunday, September 14, the Sixth Annual Performing Arts College and Career Fair will welcome high school and college students exploring degrees and careers in dance, music, and theater. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can take part in workshops (ticketed), followed by a free meet-and-greet with college representatives from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to ask questions and get insider advice.

The day before, on Saturday, September 13 at 3:30 p.m., the Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble will hold a free meet-and-greet at TECO Theater. The unique program brings together veterans, active-duty military, and civilians to collaborate artistically — fostering community connection through the creative process.

For more details, call 813-222-1040 or visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com