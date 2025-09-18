Straz Center Presents ‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’ Now Through October 26

'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors' is a brand-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into. It's on stage at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater now through October 26.

Keaton Miller, who plays Dracula, joins us to talk about what you can expect.

In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known. As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams — of laughter.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.