Straz Center’s 'Water for Elephants' Brings Book to Life with Music, Puppetry & Circus Acts

The timeless story of Water for Elephants is going from the page to the stage at Straz Center for the Performing Arts — blending romance, drama, and spectacular circus artistry into one unforgettable Broadway experience.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him, and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Water for Elephants is on stage now - November 2 at Straz Center's Morsani Hall. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.