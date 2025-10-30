Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Straz Center’s 'Water for Elephants' Brings Book to Life with Music, Puppetry & Circus Acts

'Water for Elephants' is on stage now - November 2 at Straz Center's Morsani Hall.
'Water for Elephants' | Morning Blend
Posted

The timeless story of Water for Elephants is going from the page to the stage at Straz Center for the Performing Arts — blending romance, drama, and spectacular circus artistry into one unforgettable Broadway experience.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him, and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Water for Elephants is on stage now - November 2 at Straz Center's Morsani Hall. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com