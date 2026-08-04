Studio @620 launches The Art of the Backstage

Studio @620 launched The Art of the Backstage and installed their first art exhibit outside their walls, and inside the walls of a local credit union. The purpose is two fold: 1) bring art to where people may not expect to see it, and 2) to shine a spotlight on the people who work very hard behind the scenes to bring art to the residents of our region.

Jobs in the Arts and Entertainment industry make up a significant slice of our local economic activity and leads to opportunities that go well beyond the the study of making art. From engineering to marketing, managing projects and teams of people, keeping a focus on the A in STEAM and workforce initiatives should continue to keep the arts in Tampa Bay alive and strong

Come visit LMCU at 2180 4th Street North in St Petersburg to see this exhibit before it changes to a new installation in Q4!

