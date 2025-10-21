Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunda New Asian in Midtown Tampa Celebrating Filipino American History Month

Sunda New Asian is celebrating Filipino American History Month with elevated takes on Filipino favorites.
Sunda New Asian is honoring Filipino American History Month this October with a special menu crafted by founder and owner Billy Dec.

Infusing his Filipino heritage into Sunda’s modern Southeast Asian approach, Dec is showcasing reimagined versions of cherished dishes, like Seafood Pinakbet — a vibrant blend of mussels, clams, shrimp, grilled kabocha squash, squash purée, and bagoong chili crisp.

Other Filipino American History Month specials include the Bistek Ribeye with a bright lemon soy reduction, Java Rice infused with achiote and warm spices, and creative cocktails such as the tropical Doroma Star Martini, the bold Sinigang Sour, and the refreshing Lychee Bloom mocktail.

Beyond the October specials, Sunda’s East Meets West Brunch, offered Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 2pm, combines Asian flavor profiles with brunch favorites — from the towering Sumo Bloody Mary topped with savory bites, to Ube Waffles & Fried Chicken, Tempura French Toast, and the Island Breakfast Plate featuring Filipino garlic rice and crispy egg.

Sunda New Asian is located at 3648 Midtown Drive in Midtown Tampa. For more information, visit SundaNewAsian.com/Tampa or call (813) 497-2900.

