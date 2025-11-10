Sunshine City Roller Derby Skates Toward First Banked Track Facility in Southeast U.S.

Sunshine City Roller Derby, part of the nonprofit Roller Derby Coalition of Tampa Bay, is making bold moves to grow the sport locally while fostering inclusivity, teamwork, and support for skaters of all genders and skill levels.

The league has set its sights on creating the only banked track roller derby facility in the Southeast U.S., right here in Tampa Bay. Leaders say securing a permanent home would be a game-changer — not only for local athletes and fans but for the sport itself — offering a unique venue to experience the fast-paced and hard-hitting action of roller derby.

As a volunteer-led nonprofit, Sunshine City Roller Derby relies on community involvement to keep the momentum going. Whether attending bouts, volunteering, sponsoring, or donating, supporters become part of a movement to ensure roller derby thrives in Tampa Bay.

For more information or to get involved, visit sunshinerollerderby.com or follow the league on Instagram @sunshinecityrollerderby.