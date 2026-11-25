'Tis the season for holiday shopping, baking, entertaining and making memories with family and friends! And with so much happening this time of year, who couldn't use a little coffee break? Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shows us how Keurig is brewing up some holiday cheer with a fun twist.

Keurig’s three Holiday Coffee-mergency bundles [keurig.com], featuring the compact K-Mini Mate® Plus brewer, are inspired by common seasonal stressors and designed to deliver what many Americans say they need most during the holidays: a moment of relief and a great, quality cup of coffee.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media